Opposition Defeats Bill Seeking to Curtail Chief Rabbinate’s Powers

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 4:27 am |

Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau and Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Opposition on Wednesday defeated a bill seeking to curtail the Chief Rabbinate’s powers with regard to the way the Chief Rabbis are selected.

The Knesset’s vote on the legislative proposal ended with a 51-51 tie, meaning the bill failed to pass.

The bill, sponsored by Yesh Atid MK Moseh Tur-Paz in coordination with Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana, was introduced as part of the latter’s plan to undermine the chareidi establishment’s control on religious life in Israel.

Among the issues Kahana seeks to reform are the kashrus and conversions systems, both of which are currently firmly under the control of the Chief Rabbinate.

Tur-Paz presented his bill last week, focusing on changing the composition of the panel that names Israel’s Chief Rabbis, as the terms of both Sephardi Chief Rabbi Harav Yitzchak Yosef and Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Harav David Lau end next year.

The proposal seeks to curb the Chief Rabbinate’s power over the panel while increasing those that are more liberal.

Under Israeli law, the assembly that names the Chief Rabbis includes 150 members, 80 of whom are Rabbanim, and 10o of whom who are named by the presiding Chief Rabbis.

Tur-Paz’s bill suggests that the number of members of the assembly will be reduced to 120, and that the Chief Rabbis be allowed to name only 50 representatives.

Ten members will be elected by the Religious Services Ministry, and the minister will also name six kibbutz Rabbis, who are considered more liberal, to the panel, while the heads of 18 religious councils will be removed from the assembly.

Tur-Paz further suggests limiting the Chief Rabbinate’s power over the process by naming eight MKs – not five – to the panel, as well as four ministers: religious services, Diaspora affairs, aliyah and absorption, and a fourth to be elected by the government.

Other delegates the bill proposes should take part in the process include the chairman and deputy chair of the Student Union, the head of the Histadrut labor federation, 10 public figures from the fields of education, culture and philosophy, three representatives of women’s organizations, and three representatives of the Committee of University Heads.

Tur-Paz would also like to include the mayors of Israel’s 25 largest cities in the panel, as well as the heads of the six largest local councils in the country.

The bill underscores the need for female representation in the assembly, and many of its articles include mandatory inclusion of women among the public figures named to it.

As the bill failed its preliminary reading, it is unclear at this time whether it will be shelved or revised.