Nassau County Collecting Long Guns to Assist Ukraine

FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y. -

Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 11:00 pm |

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman at a press conference Thursday announcing the gun drive. (Office of Nassau County Executive)

Nassau County is conducting a long-gun drive to assist the outmanned Ukrainians in their fight against the Russian invasion.

“Just watching the Ukrainian residents making Molotov cocktails in a brewery out of beer bottles shows they’re in a desperate flight and we can’t stand by and do nothing,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, said Thursday, at a press conference announcing the gun drive. “As President Zelensky said: he doesn’t need a ride, he needs weapons.”

Rifles, shotguns, and AR-15-style weapons for Ukraine may be dropped off at the SP Firearms store located at 804 Hempstead Turnpike, in Franklin Square, in the Town of Hempstead. Handguns will not be accepted, and all donated guns must be unloaded. People who don’t have guns to donate may also purchase long guns at the store for shipment to Ukraine.

Donations are being accepted Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; and Monday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Misha Migdal, the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s U.S. Representative, said at the press conference, “These people fighting there, they are not just fighting for their lives. What they are fighting for probably resonates with every normal American: they are fighting for their freedom, fighting to exist. Fighting to exist as free people, in their own country, under their own will.”

At the press conference held in front of SP Firearms,Brian Valenza of the Long Island Chaplain’s Task Force also presented a $25,000 donation to be used for purchasing long guns at SP Firearms for Ukraine.

“We are doing our job here in Nassau County,” Blakeman said. “I am asking President Biden to do his job and help get these weapons to Ukraine immediately to those who desperately need them.”

