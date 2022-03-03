Major Crime in NYC Soared by 59% Last Month

NEW YORK -

Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 5:58 pm |

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announces a plan to make the subway system safer, at Fulton St. subway station in Manhattan, Feb. 18. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

Major crime in New York City skyrocketed by 59% in New York City in February, a month that saw an increase every major-crime category as compared with February 2021, the NYPD announced Thursday.

The spike was led by auto theft, which more than doubled from the year-ago period, and grand larceny, which rose 79%. Robbery increased by 56%, burglary by 44% and felony assault by 22%. There were 32 murders last month, a 10% increase from the 29 in February 2021.

Shootings, which is not considered a distinct category, declined slightly, to 76 incidents in February 2022 compared with 77 in the same month last year.

Hate-crime complaints also soared last month, with a 189% increase from Feb. 1 to Feb. 27 compared with the same period last year. Complaints of antisemitic incidents increased by more than 400%, from 11 to 56. Complaints of anti-Asian incidents rose 125%, from four to nine, and anti-black incidents doubled, from eight to sixteen.

The New York Police Department did not provide a breakdown of the antisemitic incidents into property crimes (such as the scrawling of swastikas) vs. incidents of assault, menacing and harassment. The NYPD has rebuffed nearly all of Hamodia’s requests for such breakdowns in recent years. In the few instances in the past that a breakdown was provided, the property crimes — mostly swastika graffiti — accounted for about 80% of the antisemitic crimes.

The February statistics follow a month in which crime had also skyrocketed: In January 2021, every major crime category rose besides murder, for an overall increase of 39%, and shootings rose 32%.

Crime in the transit system, which has made headlines across the city, increased 73% in February and 75% in January 2022, compared with the respective months of 2021.

Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain who won election last November after a campaign largely focused on public safety, has announced initiatives to combat subway and gun crime. These include including barring homeless people from living in the subway system, and bringing back a modified version of an anti-gun NYPD unit that was disbanded under former Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Adams has also sought, unsuccessfully, to get state legislators to agree to further rollbacks of the 2019 law that restricted judges’ abilities to impose cash bail.

“The men and women of the New York City Police Department are proactively addressing the deep-rooted causes of criminal behavior,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement Thursday. “The NYPD will never relent, and the Department has made far too much progress over the decades – and invested far too much in the communities it serves – to fall back by any measure. New Yorkers deserve better.”