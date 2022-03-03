Israel to Set Up Field Hospital for Ukraine, Provide Financial Assistance

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 2:26 pm |

Volunteers pack food and clothes of Israeli humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine, in Tel Aviv, Thursday. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

The Israeli Health Ministry announced on Thursday its plans to set up a field hospital for Ukrainians wounded in the fighting, part of a growing Israeli effort to provide humanitarian aid.

“It will be operated by civilians; preparations are underway in the Health Ministry,” Horowitz told Kan Bet. “There are many volunteers, medical professionals and medics who want to go.”

The project was undertaken at the request of the government in Kyiv.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said: “I hope that they will consider this possibility to provide for medical assistance to the wounded soldiers and civilians. The discussion is ongoing whether it should be the mobile or field hospital or it should be the medical treatment provided in Israel.”

“Our aid is coordinated with the Ukrainian government and we are sending it through Poland at this point,” Horowitz said. “It is part of our expression of solidarity with Ukraine.”

Additionally, Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai announced that his ministry has put together an emergency financial aid package of 10 million shekels to assist Ukrainian Jewry, according to Arutz Sheva.

“Alongside the broader aid we have sent to the Ukrainian people, we are adding NIS 10 million, coming to a total of NIS 20 million, which will enable the different Jewish communities in Ukraine to cope with the severe difficulties that have been created in recent days,” said Shai.

The package includes NIS 5 million provided by an Australian philanthropic foundation that supports causes in the Jewish world; and NIS 5 million allocated by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.

The Jewish Agency also published a summary of its contributions, as of Thursday, which included:

More than $15 million to support humanitarian and rescue operations along the Ukrainian border; ongoing humanitarian and rescue operations in four countries neighboring Ukraine — Poland, Moldova, Romania and Hungary; 3,380 beds rented in hotels and other facilities in neighboring countries to accommodate the thousands of Jews seeking to make aliyah; and a special hotline which has handled thousands of queries and requests for help.