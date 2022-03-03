Israel Gets Flak and Praise for Ukraine Policy

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 4:02 pm |

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he speaks during a press conference in Kyiv on March 3, 2022. – (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Even as Israel tries to stay out of diplomatic harm’s way in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it found itself caught in the middle again on Thursday, receiving criticism from both sides.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters that he has been disappointed by the lack of support from Israel.

“I saw a nice picture of Jews covered in Ukrainian flags near the Western Wall. They prayed and I thank them for that,” Zelensky was quoted as saying by Ynet. “We have good relations with the Israeli leadership, but things are tested in a time of trouble. I didn’t feel that the Israeli prime minister was covered in our flag.”

Zelensky held the press conference in a secret location in Kyiv. Reporters were taken by a circuitous route to the site, where Zelensky was flanked by armed body guards, according to Ynet.

Zelensky thanked the reporters for coming, saying “you are brave people.”

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has turned down requests from Ukraine for military assistance, a source of disappointment and frustration for the beleaguered Ukrainians. Bennett has been circumspect in his comments, urging peace but carefully avoiding any criticism of Russia.

Although Israel declined to sign an American-backed Security Council resolution condemning the Ukraine invasion, Israel this week voted with 141 other countries at the U.N. General Assembly to condemn Russia’s actions, and has been sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine, along with a standing offer to help mediate a ceasefire.

Israeli officials have said that the U.S. understands Yerushalayim’s need to be “careful and discretionary” in its delicate relations with Moscow, considering the presence of Russian forces in Syria that coordinate with Israel, as well as the large number of Jews in Ukraine and Russia.

“The Russian army is 10 times bigger than ours and they give no consideration to lives of their soldiers, being lost,” Zelensky said. “They brought crematoriums with them to burn the bodies of the dead, and not report their casualty figures.”

He also said he had implored the world powers to impose a no-fly zone, banning Russian flights over Ukraine, but was frustrated there too.

“I asked President Biden, Chancellor Sholz and President Macron why they don’t close the skies? How many people must die before that happens?” he asked.

“I think Ukraine earned the right to become a member of the EU, just like Germany,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Russian ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov expressed displeasure over Israeli coverage of the war.

“We are only acting against those who took Ukraine hostage,” Viktorov claimed at a press briefing on Thursday.

In particular, he cited Ukrainian and Israeli coverage of a Russian missile attack in Kyiv which sparked international outrage.

“Ukraine claimed we bombed the Babyn Yar memorial. This is fake news,” Viktorov said.

In fact, initial reports of the incident, which said that damage had been caused to a broadcast tower and the nearby memorial, seemed to have been inaccurate.

A subsequent inspection found no direct damage to the memorial itself, though at least one missile struck a number of buildings in a Jewish cemetery located in the Babyn Yar complex, according to The Times of Israel.

Israel did receive a thank you from the U.S., though, for its vote in the U.N. General Assembly.

Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said that Israel also worked behind the scenes to help them secure votes to pass the resolution by an overwhelming majority.

“Enormous thanks to Israel for helping rally more members to stand with Ukraine in historic UN vote. Over 141 votes to hold Russia accountable. Diplomacy matters,” Nides said in a tweet.

At the request of the U.S., Israel helped convince the United Arab Emirates to back the resolution, according to Walla news on Thursday evening.

The reason for the Emirati reluctance was disappointment in the Biden administration’s response to a deadly attack on Abu Dhabi by Iran-backed rebels in Yemen. Although Washington condemned the attack and sent a guided missile destroyer and fighter jets to help protect against further attacks, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan thought the assistance was slow and insufficient.

Subsequently, the UAE abstained from a U.S.-backed resolution in the Security Council last Friday condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, apparently due to its dissatisfaction with the American response to its needs.

An Israeli official was quoted as saying that Foreign Minister Yair Lapid phoned his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to persuade the UAE to vote in favor of the General Assembly resolution, which in the end they did.

The U.S. State Department was also appreciative: “We applaud Israel, Kuwait, [and] Qatar for standing [with] Ukraine [and] co-sponsoring the [UNGA] resolution condemning Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, [and] unjustified war against Ukraine. We are united [and] more resolved than ever to support Ukraine [and] stop Russia’s aggression.”