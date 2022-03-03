IDF Launches Manhunt After Second Stabbing in Hizme in Two Days

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 5:25 am |

Israeli security forces stand guard as they secure the area close to a stabbing attack near the town of Hizme, on Thursday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A Jewish man in his 40s was moderately wounded after being stabbed in the Palestinian town of Hizme on Thursday morning, the IDF said.

The incident is the second such stabbing in Hizme within 24 hours. The IDF said Thursday morning that they were launching a manhunt for a Palestinian terrorist over the stabbing of a different Israeli on Wednesday. IDF troops are searching the area, the IDF said.

According to the military, the stabbing on Wednesday appeared to be a terror attack. The IDF noted that it had received a report of a second stabbing Thursday morning, which it is still investigating.

According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, a man arrived at a nearby checkpoint on Thursday morning and said he had been stabbed while in Hizme.

The man was taken by medics to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Yerushalayim.

On Wednesday afternoon, a 48-year-old Jewish man was moderately hurt under similar circumstances. Police said the man, a resident of Yerushalayim, said he was stabbed while in a store in the area.

Police initially said the background of that incident was not immediately clear, meaning that they were not ruling out the possibility the stabbing was a terror attack.

The Hizme checkpoint, northeast of Yerushalayim, has been the site of numerous attacks by Palestinians in recent years, mainly against Israeli security forces.