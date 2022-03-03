Fire in Talpiot Wedding Hall Doesn’t Extinguish Joy of Chosson and Kallah

YERUSHALAYIM -

Four people were injured in a fire at the Crown Jewel event hall in the Talpiot neighborhood of Yerushalayim on Thursday evening, but weddings scheduled for the night will go on as planned.

MDA medics evacuated a 40-year-old man to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and 3 more people were treated at the scene, according to Arutz Sheva.

After 11 fire crews succeeded in bringing the blaze under control, firefighters from the Yerushalayim Lev Habira Station noticed that two weddings were planned for Thursday night. In order to save the weddings, some 30 firefighters made a concerted effort to remove the water used to extinguish the flames so the weddings could be held in dry halls.

Lev Habira Station commander Tafser Mana Eli Edri said: “While they were working to put out the fire, I saw a kallah sitting at the foot of the building and crying. I promised her we would do everything to allow the event to proceed as planned. The building is in operation and now the guests are already making their way inside. There will be great joy here tonight.”