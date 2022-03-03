Court Cancels Russia’s Ownership of Alexander’s Courtyard in Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 5:13 pm |

An Israeli court has nullified the Russian government’s ownership of a church property in Yerushalayim, effectively placing resolution of the longterm dispute over it with religious groups in the hands of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Globes reported on Thursday.

The ruling followed an appeal by the Orthodox Palestine Society of the Holy Land, which owned the church until it was handed over last year to the Russian government.

Registry of the site, known as Alexander’s Courtyard, was transferred to Russia after then-Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu decided that it fell into the category of “holy sites’ and according to British Mandatory law still in place from 100 years ago, it was not a matter that could be resolved in a court of law. Israel’s inspector in charge of land registry then approved the request of the Russian government, and registered it as the owner, as the legally recognized “successor state” of the Russian imperial government, which had title to it previously.

The maneuver followed closely after the release from Russian prison of Naama Issachar, a young Israeli arrested in transit in Moscow for allegedly smuggling 10 grams of hashish. At Netanyahu’s behest, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally intervened to cancel her sentence of seven and a half years in prison, which was thought to have been politically motivated. Since then, there have been suspicions that giving Alexander’s Courtyard back to Russia was in payment for his cooperation.

Bennett set up a committee to examine the matter in July 2021, but it has yet to meet.

Yerushalayim District Court Judge Mordechai Kaduri, who made note of the high diplomatic sensitivity of the case, ruled that the competent authority to determine rightful ownership of the property is the Israeli government, as Netanyahu had said. It will have to take into account the contesting religious, political and diplomatic interests.