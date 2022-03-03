Biden Administration Seeks $32.5B in Ukraine and COVID Aid

WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) -

Thursday, March 3, 2022

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Yellowjacket Union during his visit to the University of Wisconsin-Superior, in Superior, Wisconsin, Wednesday. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

The Biden administration is asking Congress to approve $32.5 billion to bolster Ukraine against Russian aggression and shore up the United States in the battle against the coronavirus.

The official request arrives as Democrats and Republicans continue to tussle over a broader aid package that many lawmakers hope to append to a still-forming deal to fund the government. Absent imminent action, critical federal agencies and programs are set to run out of money after March 11, imperiling Washington’s ability to respond to both crises in full.

To aid Ukraine, the Biden administration is calling on lawmakers to approve $10 billion, hoping to address the emerging humanitarian crisis in the country in the face of a worsening Russian onslaught. The figure also includes assistance to bolster Ukraine’s defenses, protect its electrical grid from disruption, and further assist other European allies, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the plans.

For the pandemic, meanwhile, the Biden administration is requesting about $22.5 billion from Congress to replenish key public health programs as a safeguard against future variants of the coronavirus, the people said. Top White House officials have maintained in recent days that they have enough funding to combat the waning omicron surge. But they have stressed that significant pots of money have been spent or committed to specific purposes, warranting new investment in testing, therapeutics and vaccines to protect against the possibility of a new wave.

The fate of the two spending requests rests in Congress, where lawmakers have raced in recent days to cobble together a widely sought – and repeatedly delayed – long-term deal to fund the government. Talks have progressed, but disagreements remain, including over the size and scope of the emergency aid that might be attached to the deal, known in congressional parlance as an omnibus.

On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced a “snag” in talks over Ukraine assistance, attacking Democrats for trying to source the money from sums they already planned to apportion for the Pentagon. A day later, dozens of Republicans questioned whether additional coronavirus aid is necessary, arguing that the Biden administration has not fully accounted for existing spending, including the $1.9 trillion package adopted last year.