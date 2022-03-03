Bennett Wants to Push Russia, Ukraine to Talks

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 5:10 am |

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during their meeting in Sochi, Russia, in 2021. (Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is calling on world leaders to get Russia and Ukraine “out of the battlefield and to the negotiating table” after a week of fighting.

Bennett spoke in English on Thursday at a cyber tech conference in Tel Aviv, less than a day after he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Israel maintains good relations with both countries. It has condemned Russia’s invasion and sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but the same time has avoided taking a stance that might anger Moscow. Russia and Israel cooperate on military operations in Syria.

Bennett said of the situation in Ukraine that “things are looking bad on the ground right now, but it’s important to understand that if world leaders don’t act quickly, it can get much worse.”