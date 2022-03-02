Ukrainian Jew in Belarus to Hamodia: It’s Calm Here – for the Time Being

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 6:25 am |

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows ground forces equipment and convoy in Khilchikha, Belarus on Monday. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Rabbi Nisan Podolsky, a shliach in Kehilas Stolin Karlin – Beis Ahron V’Yisroel in Ukraine, spoke to Hamodia Wednesday afternoon from Pinsk, Belarus, where he has been with the members of the kehillah from Kyiv for over a week.

When did you leave Kyiv?

Our kehillah is based in Kyiv, and about two weeks ago we were given instructions by our Rebbe, shlita, to leave Kyiv. At the time, there was a slight tension in the air, there was talk of an imminent war or invasion, but nothing substantial had happened yet. We left, initially to Medzibyzh, and I even returned from there to Kyiv to pick up a few items we needed. Later, we moved on further west, with over 90% of the kehillah going to Belarus, to Pinsk, where we also have mosdos, while the others went to Moldova.

Are there any members of your community still in Kyiv?

Two Jews are seen arriving are seen arriving at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing in eastern Poland last week. (WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Very few. There are many Jews still there, lots of them are now unable to leave, and we continue to daven for them and do anything possible to help them escape the war zone.

War zone?

Yes, the images you see coming from Kyiv, Kharkiv and elsewhere are very true; it’s a full-fledged war. Our neighborhood has been bombed. We don’t even know if we will have what and where to return to.

What are your plans, going further?

Asher Joseph Cherkassky and his son David,

Jews from the Ukrainian city of Dnepropetrovsk, took arms to fight for Ukraine.

Only Hashem can answer that… But we will stay together with the kehillah as long as we can. I am here with my family, including my twin daughters, born just six weeks ago, and we’re living out of suitcases. It’s not easy. Will we stay here? Will we be able to eventually go back to Kyiv? Perhaps we may even move the entire kehillah to Eretz Yisrael? No one knows, and this uncertainty is also very telling on the members of the kehillah.

Is Belarus good to the Jews?

So far, we have had calm and quiet here, baruch Hashem.

Belarus has said that it had stepped up security at its western and southern borders as Russia invades neighboring Ukraine. President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Belarus had no plans to join Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and dismissed allegations that Russian troops were attacking Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

From what you know, are more Jews still managing to leave Ukraine?

Yes, but it has become more difficult. Any Ukrainian male citizen over the age of 18 needs to enlist in the army. For women and children it has been easier to get them out, but still difficult, and the costs of travel are very exorbitant. We continue to help anyone and everyone in these trying times.

Actually, now most of the refugees – that’s what we all are in the current situation – are going to Moldova. Just last night, our kehillah set up for these new refugees a camp with sleeping and eating accommodations.

In Kyiv, there are still a significant number of families who couldn’t evacuate together with the rest of the community. They are currently seeking shelter in the kitchens and cellars of the shul and school. The situation is untenable with children sleeping on the floor, on kitchen appliances and wherever else they can find space.

Where are other Jews in Ukraine?

There are numerous other Yidden we are in contact with who are currently stranded in Zhytomyr, Lviv and Uzhhorod.

The first of many Jewish refugees arrive in Moldova and are greeted by the local Chabad Rabbi.

What lies ahead for us is unknown, but we need to deal with the current situation, and, b’ezras Hashem, we will overcome it.

Rabbi Podolsky notes that the expense of housing and feeding the families in Pinsk as well as the overwhelming costs associated with arranging additional safe passage out for the many who are still currently in or adjacent to life in military engagement is formidable.

Please come to the assistance of our fellow brethren and take part in saving hundreds of Jewish lives, literal pikuach nefesh, who are in immediate danger.

