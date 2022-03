(Reuters) -

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 4:08 am |

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L.) sits at a table with St. Petersburg’s governor Alexander Beglov during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Tuesday. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine will become more brutal, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday.

“Anyone who thinks logically would not do what he [Putin] is doing, so we are going to see… his brutality increase,” Wallace told LBC radio.

“He doesn’t get his way, he surrounds cities, he ruthlessly bombards them at night… and he will then eventually try and break them and move into the cities.”