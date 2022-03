(Reuters) -

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 5:24 am |

Flames and smoke billow from a regional police department building, which city officials said was damaged by recent shelling, in Kharkiv, Wednesday. (REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third world war were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive, the RIA news agency reported.

Lavrov has said that Russia, which launched what it calls a special military operation against Ukraine last week, would face a “real danger” if Kyiv acquired nuclear weapons.