Report: Bennett Refused to Endorse Reform Plan for Kosel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 3:28 pm |

People davening at the Kosel on Wednesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett refused to promise to support the egalitarian plaza plan for the Kosel in a recent meeting with representatives of the Reform and Conservative movements, the Kan public broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Bennett did, however, commit to making improvements in the section currently existing for heterodox groups.

The meeting, which place last Monday, marked the first time in several years that an Israeli prime minister has held such a meeting. Alongside Bennett were Gilad Kariv (Labor’s Reform MK) and MK Alon Tal (Blue and White).

Kan said that Bennett would not commit to approving the compromise plan in its original form, which had been shelved by then-Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, after vehement opposition from chareidi parties, which were partners in Netanyahu’s coalition. The chareidim are in the minority in the current, Bennett-led government.

The Reform and Conservative had been hopeful that the Bennett-Lapid coalition would revive the original plan, and received promises to that effect. However, senior sources in the coalition said that Bennett is concerned that such a move would touch off mass street demonstrations, and could further weaken a coalition that is already barely functioning due to a razor-thin majority and internal divisions.