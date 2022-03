BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 2:10 pm |

Surveillance images of the suspect.

A man alleged to have spat on a Jew in Crown Heights last fall has been arrested and charged with hate crimes.

On September 9, 2021, a man approached a 46 year-old Jewish male at Utica Avenue near Park Place, and made antisemtic comments and spat on him.

On Wednesday, March 2, the NYPD arrested Frank Abrokwa, 37, of the Bronx, and charged him with harassment as a hate crime and menacing as a hate crime.