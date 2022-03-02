New York State and New Jersey Willing to Accept Ukrainian Refugees

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 5:09 pm |

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that as the state with the largest Ukrainian population in the United States, New York State is ready to a welcome refugees fleeing the fighting in their homeland.

“Our prayers are with the Ukrainian people, including those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones. Just as the Statue of Liberty stands tall in our harbor, New York stands ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees,” the governor said.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, in a letter addressed to President Biden, wrote that New Jersey as well is willing to accept refugees from Ukraine who have been displaced due to the ongoing war in their country.

“Last year, we were proud to host Afghan allies and their families at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Now, we will be proud to do our part in welcoming Ukrainian men, women and children who have left their generational homes in the face of Russia’s cruel and illegitimate invasion of Ukraine.”