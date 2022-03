YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 4:16 am |

In a kol korei, the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisrael in Eretz Yisrael have dedicated Wednesday, Erev Rosh Chodesh Adar II, as a day of tefillah and hisorerus in response to the ever-growing dangers facing the Jewish community in Ukraine.

The kol korei points out that it is known that every Erev Rosh Chodesh is a most propitious time to daven, and urged that pirkei Tehillim be recited in public, every kehillah according to their own customs.