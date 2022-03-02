Mayor Adams Attends FJCC Meeting

BROOKLYN -

Mayor Eric Adams meeting with FJCC. Left to right: Joel Eisdorfer (CAU), Mayor Adams, Josh Mehlman (Chairman, FJCC) and Malcom Hoenlein. (FJCC)

On Tuesday evening, March 1, Mayor Eric Adams attended an Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition (FJCC) leadership meeting on hosted in the Flatbush Hatzolah building on Ocean Avenue and Avenue N in Brooklyn.

In one of his first community meetings outside of City Hall since his election, the mayor was joined by senior advisor Joel Eisdorfer, and Community Affairs Unit (CAU) Commissioner Fred Kriezman.

The FJCC, serving as the representative of hundreds of Flatbush shuls and yeshivas, brought together leaders from a wide group of local organizations, including Flatbush Shomrim, Flatbush Hatzolah, Chevra Hatzalah, Agudath Israel, COJO & others to represent the strength and diversity of the Flatbush Community at the inaugural Mayoral meeting.

FJCC Chairman Josh Mehlman welcomed Mayor Adams by describing his long-time relationship with the community, and how the mayor fulfilled his promise to come back once he was in office. “The City had tragedies and snowstorms in the first month of his Mayoralty, yet Mayor Eric Adams’ solid leadership and positive energy kept him unfazed” said Mehlman.

The mayor responded by pronouncing the Flatbush Coalition as the linchpin of his support in the Jewish community and told those assembled that he would never forget their loyalty.

Mayor Adams extolled the many virtues of the Jewish community in how charity is built into its very foundation. “If every community in the city was like this one, my job would be a walk in the park,” the mayor said. He praised the community as hard-working, constantly giving back, running their own schools, volunteer ambulances, and watch patrols while operating exemplary nonprofits that help so many. “We need to take this spirit of volunteerism and spread it across other communities,” he remarked.

Rabbi David Ozeri, Rav of the Sefardic Yad Yosef Torah Center greeted the Mayor on behalf of Flatbush Rabbonim. Presentations were made by Malcom Hoenlein, Chaskel Bennett, Peter Rebenwurzel, Rafi Treitel, Avi Schick, Avi Schron and Avrumi Lieberman.

The mayor listened intently to a wide range of concerns, including public safety, rise of anti-Semitic attacks, the need to strengthen yeshivas, homelessness, mental health crisis, and unfair agency enforcement. He unapologetically called himself a compassionate capitalist and pledged to lead the renaissance of NYC businesses while imploring community leaders to help him. He further committed to engaging Flatbush leadership, moving forward on how to better improve the efficiency of city agencies. The mayor ended by thanking the Flatbush community for their continued steadfast support and friendship.

Mayor Adams meeting with Hatzalah leadership.

Shomrim leaders meeting with the mayor as NYPD Inspector Richie Taylor looks on.

Mr. Avi Schick addressing the meeting.