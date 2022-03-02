Lacking Majority, Coalition Delays Vote to Limit Prime Minister Terms

YERUSHALAYIM -

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/File)

The coalition has decided to delay by one week a vote which would limit the number of terms a prime minister can serve, due to difficulty in garnering a majority to support it.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced on Wednesday morning that the coalition would push back the vote.

The coalition cited Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s meetings with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a reason for the delay.

Opposition MKs withdrew all their reservations, meaning the third and final vote could have been held before Bennett arrived to cast the crucial ballot — whereupon Sa’ar was forced to pull the bill from the schedule.

The move came after the bill passed its second reading during an overnight session in the Knesset.

According to Kan News, voting the bill down is being viewed by the opposition as a chance to send a message of no-confidence in the government. Therefore the Joint List was not expected to support the legislation, even though there had been suggestions it would.

Likud MK Yariv Levin said that the delay on the vote showed that there was “no government” functioning in Israel.

“It’s the fourth week in a row in which the government is forced to withdraw laws due to the lack of a majority. In these days there is no government in Israel. We will replace them,” Levin wrote.

The proposal, which is being pushed by Sa’ar, was seen to be a response to Binyamin Netanyahu, who was in power for 12 years.

Netanyahu’s Likud party has denounced the proposal as an effort to prevent him regaining the premiership. However, if approved, the eight-year term limit would not apply retroactively, and thus it would not block now-opposition leader Netanyahu from returning to power.

Cumulatively, Netanyahu has served as prime minister for 15 years, 12 of them consecutively since 2009.