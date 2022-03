YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 4:52 pm |

The Israeli team in Moldova, led by Ambassador Joel Leon, assisted in the safe passage of about 95 children and 16 adults to safety from the Chabad orphanage in Odessa.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Moldovan authorities and representatives of the German and French embassies there.

The children will stay in Chisinau, and will continue on to Romania and from there travel to Germany.