Israeli Doctors Treat Ukrainian Refugees Via Telemedicine

Medical staff at Israel’s Sheba Medical Center are treating refugees from Ukraine currently staying in Moldova via telemedicine, according to The Times of Israel on Wednesday.

The doctors just outside Tel Aviv are using the technology, much of it developed in Israel, to examine patients in Chisinau, the Moldavan capital, where Sheba has a doctor and several volunteers on site, working under the auspices of United Hatzalah of Israel.

They are providing the refugees with telemedicine physical examinations, prenatal ultrasounds, health vitals monitoring, blood sample analysis and a range of other checks.

“I have been treating everyone. There have been expectant mothers and elderly men and women suffering from a range of ailments caused by the long and incredibly stressful journey to cross the border,” Prof. Gadi Segal, head of internal telemedicine at Sheba, told ToI.

“And there have been children and chronic patients in need of urgent advanced blood tests. And all of them are given care from my office in Sheba.”

“We learned during the pandemic how telemedicine can revolutionize medicine, and it’s moving to be able to use it to treat the refugees virtually from Israel.

“The limits of geography and distance are being abolished. We can execute the best clinical judgment and the best professional consultations for patients in a war zone and even on the front lines,” he said.