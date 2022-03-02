Israeli Delegation Visits Turkey Ahead of President Herzog’s Visit

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 11:05 am |

Ahead of President Yitzchak Herzog’s visit to Turkey, an Israeli delegation comprising Israeli chargé d’affaires in Ankara Irit Lillian, the President’s Foreign Relations Advisor Shirly Heller, the President’s Spokesman Naor Ihia, and others have been visiting Ankara and Istanbul over the past two days.

In the meetings, held at the Turkish presidential palace and with the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides discussed preparations for President Herzog’s visit to Turkey.

The visit of this delegation from the Office of the President follows on from the visit in Israel of the Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Sedat Önal, and of the visit of MFA Director-General Alon Ushpiz in Turkey in December 2021, during which discussions about the President’s visit began.