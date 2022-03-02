Israel Rejects Sunset Clause in Iran Nuclear Deal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 4:20 pm |

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz seen during a plenum session at the Knesset earlier this week. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday again addressed the likely signing of a nuclear deal with Iran.

Bennett reiterated that “the agreement does not obligate us, and the date in another two-and-a-half years that allows Iran to install countless centrifuges certainly does not obligate us,” in a speech at Mossad headquarters.

Under the agreement being negotiated in Vienna, the restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program would largely be lifted in 2025. The ending of those restrictions is known as the “sunset clause.”

“For us, there is no such thing as ‘sunset,’” Bennett said. “The sun will never set on the security of Israel and the good of its citizens.”

Also on Wednesday, Gantz struck much the same note: “In the coming weeks, perhaps even in the coming days, a nuclear agreement may be signed between [world] powers and Iran. Whether that happens or not, Israel will continue to do whatever it takes to prevent Iran from becoming an existential threat and possessing nuclear capability,” he said at a graduation ceremony for Navy cadets.

“We will continue our diplomatic activity, because Iran is first and foremost a global and regional problem, and we will continue to build our military force. All means are valid.

“Even if an agreement is signed, we will never stop operating in diplomatic channels with the goal of tightening observation on Iran, and with real and painful consequences for any violation [of the agreement] and progress in nuclear development.”

The negotiators are said to be in the final stages in Vienna, though the outcome remains uncertain.

“Iran’s stance has become even more uncompromising,” a source in the talks told Reuters.

Iran has pushed for the International Atomic Energy Agency to close its probe into military aspects of its nuclear program, demanded the removal of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the U.S. terror blacklist, and reopened issues that the world power delegations thought had been settled.

U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price said the Americans “are prepared to walk away if Iran displays an intransigence to making progress. Let me be clear that walking away won’t mean leaving the status quo,” referring to Iran’s advanced stage in enriching uranium. “We have talked about the alternatives, at least in general terms – alternatives that we have developed and we are prepared to pursue together with our allies and partners if the Iranians are unwilling to engage in good faith in a constructive way on the remaining outstanding issues.”