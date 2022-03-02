Eyewitness From Russia-Moldova Border: People Just Want to Stay Alive!

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 10:22 am |

People walk next to a row of cars waiting to pick up family members and refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, in Palanca, Moldova, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)

Rabbi Hillel Cohen, chairman of Ichud Hatzalah in Ukraine, is trying to help as many Jews as possible leave Ukraine, help Israelis who are stuck in the various cities in Ukraine, and also provide help and medical assistance.

“There is big chaos here and a real danger to everyone’s life,” he said to Hamodia on Wednesday from the Russia-Moldova border. “We need everyone’s tefillos.”

It is difficult to hold a conversation with Hillel Cohen. Every few moments he receives an urgent message or call from another part of the country. Sometimes these are Jews asking for his help in evacuation, and he is readily available for any trouble that may come, lo aleinu, in these turbulent war times.

At times, it isn’t only the phone line that cracks up, but Rabbi Cohen himself who breaks down in tears.

“It has been a full week into this war, and only today did it really hit me. We are left with nothing. Nothing at all. All the people here – and there are tens of thousands here at the border crossing, men, women, children, Jews, non-Jews – the only thing they want is to stay alive! No one is asking for food, for clothing, even though it is snowing here now, all we want is to remain alive. Pikuach nefesh, simple as that.”

Where were you before this war broke out?

I have been in Ukraine for 23 years. I lived all the years in Kyiv, but in the last weeks I sent my family to Eretz Yisrael, and I moved to Odessa, to assist the community there. Odessa is near the Moldova border.

What is the current situation in Odessa?

For all the last few days there has been shelling, the whole routine of life has been overturned. At present no one is leaving the house, and there is quite a sense of war. At the same time, I must point out that in Odessa itself there have been no direct attacks so far. It is considered a pro-Russian city; that is to say, quite a few residents with Russian citizenship live in it.

There are many hundreds of Jews associated with two communities – the Chabad community and the community of Rav Baksht and Rav Kruskal.

Both communities are well organized, and in fact everyone who is associated with them is in good hands, but it is clear that the situation is not easy.

And what is happening in Kyiv?

In Kyiv the situation is much more difficult, they are constantly being bombed and the danger is really tangible. There are also several large Jewish communities, with many hundreds of Jewish families. But most were evacuated to a remote camp, where they will be until the war ends.

Rabbi Cohen adds that this is indeed the prevailing trend these days – escapes from central Ukraine to the areas near the border.

“But it’s not easy at all,” he notes. “I will give you an example to illustrate this: A few days ago we went out with a group of about 50 Jews to the Polish border, and then we had to enter a roadside inn an hour’s drive from Odessa.

“In the meantime, I received a phone call informing me that there is a 60-year-old Jew with diabetes who is in Uman and the doctors claim that his condition is very serious and that his leg should be amputated. I went to help take him to the hospital, but in the meantime it turned out that they had closed all the ways out of Uman and we were both stuck.

“These are situations where you do not know how to help,” he says, “and it’s very frustrating. We know and believe that Hashem guides us and we daven all the time, but it’s still very difficult.”

Are refugees safer?

Obviously, once they’ve crossed the border they are now safer. But it isn’t all that easy, especially being a refugee in a foreign country.

We are now taking care of a group of families who are in Moldova and want to continue to Israel, but it is not clear to them where they will be once they arrive in Israel. So we try to take care of them, but our abilities are limited.

Honestly, are you scared?

I put full belief in Hashem and I am not afraid at all. Hashem li, lo ira.

We know that war is waged solely by the Master of the world, but yes, there are moments of crisis.

“Please daven for us,” Rabbi Cohen concludes the interview, “the situation here is not simple at all. There are a lot of Jews living in Ukraine, and they have nowhere to go. We recently received a call from a hundred Israelis who were on their way to the border – and if, chas v’shalom, anything goes wrong on their way to the border…

“We are here in Ukraine to assist anyone and everyone, and will not leave the area. If you need help, contact us, and we will be happy to help as much as we can.”

For donations:

https://metchy.com/safetyukraine/1