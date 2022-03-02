Bennett, Zelensky Hold Phone Conversation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, Ukrainian citizens and supporters attend a special prayer for the Ukrainian people organized by businessman Arie Schwartz, Wednesday at the Kosel. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday afternoon, the second time since the Russian invasion began last week, both leaders said.

“Had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister [Bennett] about Russian aggression,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Bennett’s office also provided no details, saying only that the call was a follow-up “to their conversation last Friday, in which they agreed to maintain continuous communication.”

Israeli media reports added that they discussed Israeli humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and a Russian missile attack that reportedly damaged the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial site in Kyiv.

During the Holocaust, more than 30,000 Jews were forced to dig pits and then shot to death by Nazis and Ukrainian collaborators at the ravine then known as “Babi Yar,” today known in the Ukrainian form “Babyn Yar.”

Haaretz quoted a source saying that Zelensky repeated his request for military aid from Israel, which has not been forthcoming, due to concerns about antagonizing Russia, with which Israel has important and delicate ties. There was no indication that the policy has changed.

In an online posting in Hebrew on Wednesday, Zelensky issued an appeal to world Jewry:

“I am now addressing all the Jews of the world. Don’t you see what is happening? That is why it is very important that millions of Jews around the world not remain silent right now,” he wrote.

“Nazism is born in silence. So shout about killings of civilians. Shout about the murders of Ukrainians.”

Referring to a Russian missile that landed near the Babyn Yar memorial, Zelensky wrote, “We all were bombed last night in Kyiv, and we all died again at Babyn Yar from the missile attack, even though the world pledges ‘Never again.’”

Israel has reportedly been criticized in diplomatic circles for trying to stay on the sidelines in the conflict.

A European diplomat was quoted by The Times of Israel on Wednesday as saying “Israel can’t decide not to be on the side of the European countries and the United States.”

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the diplomat said that European countries “are aware of Israel’s security interests,” but that it makes a serious mistake in overvaluing its relations with Russia.

“How is Israel ready to trust a president that is violating all his relations with all the world, that this outweighs anything else for Israel?” the diplomat asked.

Israel voted with an overwhelming majority of 141 countries at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday for a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Five countries — Russia, North Korea, Syria, Belarus and Eritrea — vote against.

Thirty-five countries abstained, including China, India, Iraq, Pakistan and South Africa.

Israel has also mounted a humanitarian aid effort, and has sought to mediate the conflict, at Zelensky’s behest, but was turned down by Russian President Vladimir Putin.