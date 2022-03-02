300 Ukrainian Immigrants Flying to Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

People walk next to a row of cars waiting to pick up family members and refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, in Palanca, Moldova, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)

Three separate flights — from Poland, Moldova and Romania — are scheduled to land in Israel on Sunday carrying some 300 immigrants, including almost 100 orphans, from Ukraine.

The operation is being led by the Ministry of Aliyah, The Jewish Agency and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), and funded by the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), Keren Hayesod and friends of Israel from around the world.

The refugees fled the fighting in Ukraine and sought safety in the bordering countries, where they were assisted at centers set up by The Jewish Agency and IFCJ.

The Romanian flight will depart from Lași, carrying the orphans, ages four to 18, under the auspices of Chabad’s Alumim orphanage based in Zhytomyr.

Upon arrival, the new immigrants will be under the care of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, which will provide each immigrant with an extended benefits package and arrange temporary housing in hotels across the country.