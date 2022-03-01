Yad Vashem Condemns Russian Strike Near Kyiv Holocaust Monument

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 3:32 pm |

Monument to Jews massacred at Babi Yar memorial complex of the Holocaust in Kiev at 1941 year in Kyiv, Ukraine. (byvalet/123RF.COM)

Israel’s Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center voiced its “vehement condemnation” of a Russian attack on Tuesday near a Kyiv monument to Babyn Yar, today called “Babyn Yar” in Ukrainian, the site of a World War Two massacre of Jews by German occupation troops and Ukrainian auxiliaries.

“We call on the international community to take concerted measures to safeguard civilian lives as well as these historical sites because of their irreplaceable value for research, education and commemoration of the Holocaust,” Yad Vashem said in a statement.

The attack, which targeted a nearby broadcast tower, also caused damage to the memorial, according to Ukrainian authorities and the board of the site. A spokesperson for the memorial said a security team was dispatched to the site to assess the damage.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday evening that Israel will help repair whatever damage was caused.

In his statement, Lapid said Israel “denounced the damage” but was careful not to mention Russia as the culprit.

“We call for the sacred site to be protected and honored,” Lapid said.

The Babi Yar memorial rests on a mass grave containing 34,000 Jews who were slaughtered there in 1941 when the city was under Nazi occupation. The massacre was carried out by SS troops along with local collaborators.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted: “To the world: what is the point of saying ‘never again’ for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating,”

Natan Sharansky, the chairman of the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Center and former head of the Jewish Agency, said in a statement: “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin seeking to distort and manipulate the Holocaust to justify an illegal invasion of a sovereign democratic country is utterly abhorrent. It is symbolic that he starts attacking Kyiv by bombing the site of Babi Yar, the biggest of Nazi massacres.”

Sharansky was referring to claims by Putin ahead of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that he was doing so, in part, to “denazify” the country.