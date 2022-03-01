Woman Arrested for Using Credit Card of Victim of Subway Hammer Attack

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 2:53 pm |

A woman has been arrested for allegedly using the credit card of Nina Rothschild, the victim of a brutal hammer assault in a Queens subway station.

Denise Alston was arrested last Friday and charged with criminal possession of stolen property identity theft, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, after she used Rothschild’s credit card for a $19 purchase in a Queens liquor store. Alston also had other credit and ID cards of Rothschild’s, as well as drugs, in her possession when she was arrested.

Last Thursday night, Rothschild was repeatedly hit over the head with a hammer on the steps of the Queens Plaza subway station, by an assailant who then stole her purse. Rothschild was hospitalized in critical condition with injuries to her skull.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah shleimah of Nina bas Rus, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.

Police arrested the alleged assailant, William Blount, over the weekend, and charged him with attempted murder, assault and robbery.

According to the Queens DA, when police arrested Alston, she initially claimed to have found Rothschild’s credit card on the street; then she said she got it from someone named William, and identified Blount from a police photo lineup.

Blount’s nephew also told police that Blount had told him late Thursday night after the robbery, “I just did a lick, I needed to get some things.”

Blount is being held without bail. Bail for Alston was set at $180,000 bond/$75,000 cash.