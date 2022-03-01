Ukraine, Rights Groups Say Russia Used Cluster and Vacuum Bombs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10:59 am |

A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces stands inside a supermarket, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, Monday. (REUTERS/Maksim Levin)

Human rights groups and Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States on Monday accused Russia of attacking Ukrainians with cluster bombs and vacuum bombs, weapons that have been condemned by a variety of international organizations.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch both said that Russian forces appeared to have used widely banned cluster munitions, with Amnesty accusing them of attacking a preschool in northeastern Ukraine while civilians took shelter inside.

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, told reporters after meeting with members of the U.S. Congress that Russia had used a thermobaric weapon, known as a vacuum bomb, in its invasion of her country.

“They used the vacuum bomb today,” Markarova said after a meeting with lawmakers. “… The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large.”

A vacuum bomb, or thermobaric weapon, sucks in oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, typically producing a blast wave of a significantly longer duration than that of a conventional explosive and is capable of vaporizing human bodies.

There has been no official confirmation that thermobaric weapons have been used in the conflict in Ukraine. CNN reported that one of its teams had spotted a Russian thermobaric multiple rocket launcher near the Ukrainian border early on Saturday afternoon.