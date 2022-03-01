Ukraine Appeals for More Help from Israel

(Reuters/Hamodia) -

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 2:06 pm |

Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, shown here giving a statement to the media last Friday on the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Avshalom Sassoni??/Flash90)

The Ukrainian envoy to Israel tearfully implored it to provide more war aid on Tuesday even as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett defended his government’s open channels to both Kyiv and Moscow as a means of offering “quiet” help.

While the Israeli foreign minister has condemned the Russian invasion, Bennett’s rhetoric has been circumspect. At Kyiv’s behest, he proposed Israel mediate peace talks. He has also voiced solidarity with Ukraine and sent it humanitarian relief.

Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk said Israel had not met Ukraine’s request for helmets and “defensive weapons” like those given by Western powers. Israel should yank Russian broadcasters popular with its big former Soviet immigrant community, he said.

“We want Israel to support us by all means in these difficult days,” he told reporters, with tears in his eyes. “We are asking for (its) humanity, to understand our people’s needs.”

Israel is keen to keep rank with its U.S. ally on the crisis. But it is also mindful of Moscow’s military sway in next-door Syria, where it regularly strikes Iranian targets. Israeli-Russian contacts prevent them trading fire by accident.

“Israel effectively has a security border with Russia,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a broadcast statement. “Our cooperation mechanism assists in our determined battle against Iranian entrenchment on our northern border.”

Bennett said Israel’s “measured and responsible approach” to the crisis “allows us not only to guard our interests, but also to be useful — to be a credible player, one of the few that can communicate directly with both parties, and assist as required.”

“And we are indeed helping — quietly,” he said in a speech at Mossad intelligence headquarters, according to his office.

The Russian embassy declined to comment.

Korniychuk called on Israel to expand its asylum criteria for Ukrainian refugees, saying that he was “disappointed” that some Ukranian refuge-seekers were being detained upon arrival in Israel.

“We were disappointed yesterday with a decision of the interior minister [Ayelet Shaked] that explained that [Israel] will not allow Ukrainian refugees to come to Israel,” Korniychuk said at a press conference in Tel Aviv.

Several Ukrainians who fled the fighting but who lack legal status in Israel were being detained at Ben Gurion Airport. According to Korniychuk and a lawyer representing the refugees, they came to Israel to stay with family, but the state is requesting a deposit of several thousand shekels before they are allowed to enter, The Times of Israel said.

The deposit is held in guarantee that the Ukrainians will eventually leave Israel. Korniychuk asked that the deposit be waived.

Ukrainians have a three-month visa waiver in Israel, and Shaked said that she had instructed her ministry to approve tourist visa extensions to Ukrainians already in Israel, in light of the ongoing war.

In response, Shaked told Channel 13 on Tuesday evening that 97 Ukrainians have entered the country so far and that only two were denied entry – from Georgia and Poland.

“The first task is first and foremost to rescue Israelis from the borders. The Foreign Ministry is doing an extraordinary job. We are ready for immigration, anyone who is Jewish or entitled under the Law of Return – my ministry together with the Immigrant Absorption Ministry will take care of that,” Shaked said.

Regarding the 100 tons of humanitarian aid and the emergency medical teams coming from Israel, Korniychuk said, “We provided the Israeli government with a specific list of antibiotics and medical equipment that was needed. Most of what was provided was water purifiers and things that the Ministry of Health of Ukraine wasn’t asking for, but still we thank you from all our hearts.”