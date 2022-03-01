Summer Youth Employment Program Applications Open for New Yorkers Ages 14 Through 24

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:53 pm |

Applications for the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development’s (DYCD) Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), the nation’s largest summer youth employment initiative, are now being accepted. In addition to a record 90,000 SYEP opportunities, 10,000 summer jobs will be available through other city agencies as the result of a $79 million investment in the Fiscal Year 2023 Preliminary Budget that Mayor Adams announced last month, bringing the total baselined funding to $236 million.

“Providing programs like SYEP for young New Yorkers keeps them safe and helps them secure a better future,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “We are thrilled to open up applications for tens of thousands of youth to engage in summer jobs, develop skills and carry memories that will last a lifetime.”

SYEP provides young people with opportunities to explore potential career interests and pathways, allowing participants to engage in learning experiences that help develop their professional, social, civic, and leadership skills, all while earning a salary for six weeks during their summer break.

Programming is available through various service options:

New York City teens aged 14 and 15 learn about career opportunities and make a difference in their communities through paid project-based activities.

Young people aged 16 to 24 improve their work readiness skills and explore career pathways through paid summer jobs in a variety of industries throughout New York City.

Eligible youth may submit an application by clicking here or through Council of Jewish Organizations (COJO) of Flatbush at 1523 Ave. M, Brooklyn, NY (718-377-2900).