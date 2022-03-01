Royal Wine Takes a Stand in Support of Ukraine

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 6:42 pm |

In a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian refugees and victims under attack by Russian armed forces, Royal Wine Corp. announced they will donate 100% of the proceeds of the sales of two of their leading vodka brands – Xdar, a Ukrainian vodka, and Lvov, a Polish vodka named after the Ukrainian town Lviv – to Emergency Ukraine to help alleviate the plight of refugees displaced by the fighting in their country.

“Royal Wine stands with the people of Ukraine, and we wish to demonstrate our support for their independence,” said Mordy Herzog, CEO of Royal Wine Corp. “While we are all praying and hoping for peace to return to the region, we feel compelled to offer immediate assistance in a meaningful way. Civilians are putting their own lives on the line to protect democracy and national identity. As a flagship Jewish-American business, we are committed to their material and moral sustenance in their fight for freedom.”

Beginning on February 24, and running through March 10, Royal Wine Corp. will direct the proceeds to the fund, which will be a minimum of $30,000.

Founded in 1848, Royal Wine Corp. has been owned and operated in the United States by the Herzog family, whose winemaking roots go back eight generations to its origin in Czechoslovakia.