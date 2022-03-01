NYC Police Pension Funds Votes to Divest From Russian Securities

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

The trustees of the New York City Police Pension Fund voted Tuesday to approve a resolution directing the Comptroller to carry out the divestment of the Fund’s investments in securities issued by Russian companies, beginning with those identified by the United States government as financing, supporting or enabling the Putin regime. Comptroller Brad Lander brought the resolution to the pension board, which is made up of union representatives and elected officials.

“Freedom cannot be denied, here or anywhere. That’s why I stand in support of efforts to divest the city’s pension funds from Russian assets in light of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine — an unprovoked and unjustified war,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “This is not about penalizing the Russian people, but about holding President Putin and his government accountable for violating a nation’s sovereignty and inflicting widespread suffering on its people. Our administration is committed to standing with Ukrainians and refugees here and abroad while doing all we can to advance peace, in collaboration with the community and our federal partners.”

“The international community and the global financial institutions have rallied in support of Ukrainians facing an unjustified assault on their sovereignty and democracy. New Yorkers, including current and retired police officers, stand in solidarity with Ukraine and are proud to play a role in contributing to cutting President Putin and his enablers off from global financial markets,” said Comptroller Brad Lander. “It is our hope that the world’s response accelerates an end to aggression and a swift resolution that saves lives and supports the many people displaced by this violence.”

The New York City Police Pension Fund is one the nation’s largest municipal retirement funds in the United States with over 85,000 active members and retirees. The Fund held $42.2 million in Russian securities at the close of business on February 25.