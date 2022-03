COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 4:25 am |

The Maersk Line container ship Maersk Batam sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey. (REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo)

Shipping group Maersk will temporarily halt all container shipping to and from Russia in response to Western sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine, the company said on Tuesday.

“As the stability and safety of our operations is already being directly and indirectly impacted by sanctions, new Maersk bookings within ocean and inland to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended,” Maersk said in a statement.