Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinian Terrorists in Jenin Raid

JENIN (Reuters) -

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 1:05 pm |

A gunman attends the funeral of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist, who was killed by Israeli forces, in Jenin, Tuesday. (Reuters/Raneen Sawafta)

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian gunmen on Tuesday in clashes that broke out during a raid at the Jenin refugee camp in the Shomron, the Islamic Jihad terror group said.

Witnesses said undercover Israeli forces exchanged fire with Palestinians during a pre-dawn raid in the camp. Islamic Jihad said those killed in the fighting were members of the group. The Palestinian Health ministry also reported the two deaths.

Israel’s border police said its undercover forces came under heavy gunfire during an operation in the camp to arrest a suspect wanted for what it described as “terrorist activity.”

After the man was detained, gunmen fired at the Israeli forces and a crowd of around 150 Palestinians threw fire-bombs, stones and an improvised grenade at them, the border police statement said.

The Israeli forces responded with live fire and suffered no casualties, according to the statement.

In a separate incident, Palestinian sources said a third Palestinian was shot dead by troops near Beit Lechem. Israel’s Army Radio said he was throwing rocks at soldiers and continued doing so after they fired warning shots.