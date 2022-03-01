Israeli Aid En Route to Ukraine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 3:07 am |

Workers load packages of Israeli humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine onto an aircraft at Ben Gurion International Airport, Tuesday. (REUTERS/Ammar Awad)

Israel has begun sending 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

An El Al plane was loaded with dozens of cardboard boxes Tuesday at the country’s main international airport. Israel’s Foreign Ministry says it is sending medical equipment and medicine, water purification systems, thousands of tents, blankets, sleeping bags and coats. The planes will land in Poland, from where the aid will be sent to Ukraine.

Israel has repeatedly pledged its support for the people of Ukraine in the war.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in remarks he delivered Monday: “This is a significant organizational effort. A diplomatic and political effort. It’s a developing situation that’s very far from ending, but our organizing principle is clear: we are taking care of Israelis, we are taking care of Jews, and our hearts are with the citizens of Ukraine.”