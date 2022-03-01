In Low-Profile Tactic at UN, Deputy Stands in for Ambassador

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya speaks during a Security Council meeting, Sunday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Israel’s Deputy Ambassador to the U.N. was assigned to stand in for Ambassador Gilad Erdan at the General Assembly debate on Ukraine, in order to maintain a low profile in the crisis, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid ordered that Noa Furman, Erdan’s deputy, addressed the General Assembly on Tuesday.

“We have condemned it [the invasion] and we call upon Russia to heed the calls of the international community to stop the attack and respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,” Furman said.

She offered Israel’s services to mediate between the two sides, an offer supported by Ukraine but so far spurned by Russia, and expressed concern over the growing humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands flee the conflict.

Furman was one of 115 scheduled speakers ahead of a General Assembly vote.

An Israeli source was quoted by The Times of Israel saying that the decision was due to what was thought to be Erdan’s unreliability in sticking to the government’s policy of keeping as low a profile as possible in the crisis in order to minimize antagonizing Russia.

In an overt show of support for Ukraine, Erdan was seen in a video clip embracing his Ukrainian counterpart Sergiy Kyslytsya in the General Assembly plenum on Monday evening.

Although Israel declined to sign an American-backed Security Council resolution condemning the Ukraine invasion, Lapid indicated that its delegation will “join and vote in favor [of censure], along with the overwhelming majority of nations” in the General Assembly.

He added that the U.S. understands Yerushalayim’s need to be “careful and discretionary” in its delicate relations with Moscow, considering the presence of Russian forces in Syria that coordinate with Israel, as well as the large number of Jews in Ukraine and Russia.