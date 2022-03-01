High Court Suspends Palestinian Evictions in Sheikh Jarrah

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Palestinian men stand on the roof of a house as Israeli police prepare to evict a family, in the flashpoint east Yerushalayim neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)

Israel’s High Court on Tuesday ruled that a group of families slated for eviction from a flashpoint east Yerushalayim neighborhood can remain in their homes for the time being.

The ruling could work to ease tensions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, which helped ignite the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza last year.

The court ruled that the families can stay in their homes for now until Israel carries out a land arrangement, a process that could take years or may not be carried out at all, according to Ir Amim, an advocacy group that was not involved in the court case.

For the time being, the four families residing in the homes will be recognized as protected tenants. Each will deposit a largely symbolic rent amounting to $62 a month to a trust, until the property’s ownership is settled.

Sami Arsheid, a lawyer representing the families’ case before the court, said the decision was “something huge” that ran counter to the previous 63 rulings by Israeli courts on the issue of Palestinian properties in Sheikh Jarrah.

He said the court agreed that there’s a strong claim of Palestinian ownership of the property and that his clients “feel some relief that they are not going to be evicted from their homes.”