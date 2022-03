(Reuters) -

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10:07 am |

Russia’s Prime Minister Vladimir Putin waves while riding a Harley Davidson Lehman Trike as he arrives for the meeting with Russian and Ukrainian motorbikers at their camp near Sevastopol in Ukraine’s Crimea in 2010.(REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo)

Harley-Davidson Inc. said on Tuesday it had suspended its business and shipments of its bikes to Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine last week.

The attack marked the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II. Many Western firms, including General Motors Co. and Germany’s Daimler Truck Holding, have idled operations in Russia.

Harley did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on the suspension.