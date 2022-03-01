Germany Chancellor to Visit Israel Wednesday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 4:00 am |

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waves as he arrives for a meeting over Ukraine crisis at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday. (REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw)

The Knesset has announced that Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to arrive in Israel on Wednesday. This comes days after he announced a $113 billion increase in his country’s military funding.

Scholz said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine encouraged his decision to invest further in Germany’s military, U.K. daily The Guardian reported.

“It is clear that we must invest significantly more in the security of our country in order to protect our freedom and democracy,” Scholz told an emergency session of the parliament.

With the newly announced funding, Germany will have the third-highest military budget in the world, behind the United States and China.

Scholz said it was “Germany’s historical responsibility” to ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin “does not turn the clocks back.”

On Saturday, Scholz announced Germany would break from its policy of not exporting weapons to conflict zones and send weapons and other supplies to Ukraine. Last week, Scholz also suspended approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was to double the supply of Russian gas to Germany.