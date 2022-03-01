Fears of Medical Shortages and Disease in Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) -

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 5:37 am |

Children patients whose treatments are underway are seen in one of the shelters of Okhmadet Children’s Hospital, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Monday. (REUTERS/Umit Bektas)

Ukraine is running low on critical medical supplies and has had to halt urgent efforts to curb a polio outbreak since Russia invaded the country, public health experts say.

Medical needs are already acute, with the World Health Organization warning on Sunday that oxygen supplies were running out. Fears of a wider public health crisis are growing as people flee their homes, health services are interrupted and supplies fail to reach Ukraine, which has also been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said on Monday routine immunization and outbreak control efforts for polio had been suspended in Ukraine because of the fighting. WHO has received reports that coronavirus vaccination campaigns have also been put on hold in many parts of the country, he said.

Last October, Ukraine found the first polio case in Europe for five years – a 17-month old toddler who was paralyzed – and another case involving paralysis was found in January. Nineteen more children have been identified with the vaccine-derived form of polio but without symptoms of paralysis. A nationwide polio immunization campaign to reach the 100,000 children still unprotected in Ukraine began on Feb. 1, but has been halted since fighting began and as health authorities shift to emergency care.

The WHO said electricity shortages in some areas had affected the safety of vaccine stock, and surveillance had been disrupted.

“WHO is working to urgently develop contingency plans to support Ukraine and prevent further spread of polio caused by the conflict,” said Jasarevic.