CFO of Tikva Orphanage in Odessa to Hamodia: Leaving Ukraine at This Time Is Next to Impossible

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:24 am |

The convoy of buses about to leave Odessa.

Interview with Jeremy Posen, Chief Financial Officer of Tikva Orphanage, Odessa

Where are you now?

We are currently sheltering in place at a remote campsite in North West Ukraine.

Why and when did you go to Ukraine?

I’ve been working for Tikva in Odessa, Ukraine for the last three years, as CFO. I am normally home in Israel for Shabbos (leaving Odessa Thursday night and returning on Sunday) but I’ve been here in Ukraine for the past few weeks.

Can you tell us what’s been happening in the last few days?

We were maybe the most prepared community in Ukraine. We have been preparing for the worst for two months already, including stockpiling food, water and fuel, preparing shelter options in town and transport/lodging options for an evacuation option. We hired a top security consultancy firm who sent contractors to Odessa to work for us and prepare us for all eventualities, to protect our community and to be with us in case of war.

Last Thursday when the war reached Odessa we immediately started evacuating busloads of people who are eligible to leave the country to the Moldovan border, which is the closest to us. The first three buses made it across without issue. The next two arrived only after martial law had been imposed and certain restrictions came into play that meant many people could no longer leave the country under any circumstances. Those who could not leave came back to Odessa, arriving just before the 11pm curfew.

We spent the night finalizing our evacuation plans for the rest of our community and our three orphanages, putting into play well rehearsed drills, activating emergency WhatsApp groups, etc. The next morning, Friday, we loaded our community members, primarily comprising young families with children and our hundreds of orphans and their carers onto a convoy of buses: eight full size buses, including double decker buses, four large minibuses and four smaller minibuses, four trucks of food and one refrigerated truck.

We then spent a very harrowing 28 hours (the last bus took 31 hours!) on the road – throughout Shabbos. We travelled a vast distance across Ukraine, skirting areas where there was already fighting. We experienced multiple air-raid sirens, witnessed and heard shelling, had to negotiate dozens of heavily armed police/military roadblocks and spent hours in the gridlock of tens of thousands of people fleeing the cities. It was a very tense journey, but the tefillos and zemiros on the buses (as well as the now-famous Kiddush in the petrol station, filmed by a driver, which was widely shared) were very uplifting.

Our kehillah is now split. Today we managed to arrange one more bus from Odessa to Moldova and another will soon reach us, iy”H, but we still have more families stuck in Odessa for a multitude of reasons – those with sick parents who can’t be moved, expectant mothers, etc. So, we continue to provide for and look after those in Odessa, we are taking care of 250 people in Moldova, and the approximately 450 people here with us in the mountains. It is a huge and very complex operation.

Where are you hoping to go next?

At the moment we are sheltering in place over here. We have had an amazing show of support from around the world – Jewish communities, organizations and individuals, as well as governments from Israel to Poland and further afield. All offering support, shelter and free passage, but for various reasons, leaving Ukraine at this time for those of us still here is next to impossible, and we have been advised for now, by numerous experts, to stay put, in a place that is considered to be as safe as possible.

What is the morale like in your group?

Morale is, baruch Hashem, great. We have seen real nissim and the yad Hashem along the way. We left Odessa at the last minute – the bridges we drove over on our way out of the city have since been bombed, as has our neighborhood. The mechanchim and staff are looking after the children, shiurim and activities have been arranged throughout the day, volunteers are manning a kitchen built from scratch in under 24 hours, and everyone is chipping in and doing their bit. Obviously we worry for our fellow kehillah members left in Odessa, for the other kehillos in Odessa who we are trying to help and for Jewish communities throughout the country. We understand that a group from Kyiv is also trying to reach us.

Have you encountered Russian troops?

We have not come face to face with them, baruch Hashem, but we have seen planes, helicopters overhead.

What support can the Jewish community give?

As I said, kehillos everywhere have been really amazing, with hachnasas orchim offers from South Africa to Frankfurt to Romania and beyond. What we really need now though are funds to enable us to keep our communities as safe and stocked up as possible in a war zone. The prices of everything are rising, products and services, and people are taking advantage of our plight, knowing that in most cases we have no other option. Baruch Hashem our fellow Yidden have been very generous, but knowing that there are campaigns going on overseas and that, iy”H, with continued generosity we will get the funds we need for any eventuality, allows us to make calmer decisions in a rapidly evolving situation, focusing solely on hatzalas nefashos without having to take the possible financial implications into consideration. That is obviously of huge benefit.