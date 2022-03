WARSAW (Reuters) -

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 4:38 am |

A child sits on a suitcase waiting to board a Lviv-bound train in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Around 350,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia invaded the latter, a Polish deputy interior minister said on Tuesday.

“Over the last 24 hours 100,000 people crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border,” Maciej Wasik told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1. “In total, since Thursday, there have already been 350,000 refugees.”