Ambassador Nides: Putin is a “Madman”

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 3:35 pm |

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides has added to ongoing speculation about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mental health since the onset of war in the Ukraine.

While others, like French President Emmanuel Macron, who met with Putin in recent weeks, noted a worrying change in his demeanor, more rigid and angry than they had seen him in the past, Nides offered a less nuanced diagnosis:

“Putin is a madman, and sadly, sadly, thousands of people could be killed, hundreds of thousands of people already have fled, creating one of the largest refugee crises Europe has seen probably in 40 years, if not longer,” he said, speaking at a Jewish People Policy Institute event reported by The Times of Israel on Wednesday.

Nides acknowledged that Western analysts were not prepared for Putin’s decision to order a large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Many of us believed it would never happen, that no one would be that crazy… that it was a big bluff.”

The U.S. envoy says he has met with the Ukrainian ambassador to Israel repeatedly in the past week, and has held “hundreds of conversations with Israeli officials” about the crisis.