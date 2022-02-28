Police Disperse Rioters at Damascus Gate

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 28, 2022 at 4:43 pm |

Police clash with Palestinian rioters at Damascus Gate in Yerushalayim’s Old City on Monday. (Flash90)

Rioting at Damascus Gate in the Old City of Yerushlayim led to multiple injuries and arrests as police dispersed the rock and bottle throwers, according to media reports Monday night.

Israeli police fired stun grenades, rubber bullets and wastewater cannon in response to Arab rioters attacking the police.

Police said four of their officers were injured. Palestinian medics said 33 Palestinians were injured, including an 11-year-old girl hit in the face by a stun grenade.

Police arrested 20 people on suspicion of disorderly conduct, including the throwing of rocks and bottles.