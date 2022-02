BROOKLYN -

Monday, February 28, 2022 at 3:09 pm |

Surveillance image of the suspect.

The NYPD is looking for a suspect in an antisemitic assault in Williamsburg.

Last Thursday around 5:30 p.m., a man approached a 32-year-old Jewish man at Harrison Avenue and Walton Street, and pushed him into a door while making antisemitic statements. The Jewish man was not injured.

Video of the suspect below