Israeli Driver Injured in Rock-Throwing on Highway 60

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 28, 2022 at 12:19 pm |

A section of Highway 60 looking south to Shomron Junction alongside Shavei Shomron. (Almonroth)

An Israeli woman was moderately injured by rocks thrown at her car near the Palestinian town of Luban e-Sharkiya in the Binaymin region on Monday.

The 29-year-old resident of Binyamin was driving on Highway 60 at the time of the incident. She was able to continue on to the Jewish community of Eli where she received treatment from Magen David Adom (MDA) staff, who then evacuated her to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, according to Rescuers Without Borders, a Jewish emergency service operating in the region.

MDA said that the woman sustained blunt trauma wounds to her limbs and shrapnel injuries to her face from shattered glass.

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz said following the incident: “Attempts to murder Jews are being forgiven by the political echelon.

“We will not sit still and we will not accept such bloodshed. Unfortunately, the Arabs of the area draw encouragement from the statements of senior ministers who join a false and venomous campaign against the settlers instead of fighting the enemy.”