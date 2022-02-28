Blasts Heard in Ukraine’s Kyiv, Kharkiv 

KYIV (AP) -

Monday, February 28, 2022 at 3:48 am |

A deserted street is seen after the curfew was lifted, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Monday. (REUTERS/Umit Bektas)

Blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said.

Kyiv had been quiet for a few hours prior to that, it said in a brief statement on social media.

Members of the civil defense prepare Molotov cocktails in a yard in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

In a separate statement, the agency said a residential building in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine was on fire after being struck by a missile.

Another northern Ukrainian city, Zhytomyr, was hit by missiles overnight, Ukrainian Ground Forces Command said.