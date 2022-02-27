New York State to Lift Statewide School Mask Mandate by March 2, New York City by March 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP/Hamodia) -

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that the statewide masking requirement in schools will be lifted by March 2.

In a briefing held in Albany, the Democrat cited declining COVID-19 cases and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She said counties and cities could keep their own mandates in place, and parents could still choose to send their kids to school in masks.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a statement on Sunday, February 27, that if there are no unforeseen spikes in the number of Covid infections and if the numbers continue to show low risk, he will remove the indoor mask mandate for NYC schools beginning Monday, March 7.

In additions, if the numbers remain low, the Key2NYC requirements, which require certain establishments to verify that staff and patrons are vaccinated, will be lifted at that time.

“More than a million New York City school children will return to class tomorrow after a week off,” Mayor Adams said. “Our schools have been among the safest places for our children since the beginning of the pandemic, and we will continue to make the proper public health decisions to keep our kids safe, including making masks available for any child or school staff member who wishes to continue wearing them.”

The new state rules which are effective Wednesday apply to children 2 years and older in childcare facilities. New York State has 2.7 million schoolchildren, including about 1 million in New York City.

Earlier this month, Hochul let a broad mask mandate for most indoor settings expire, but said the schools requirement would remain in place. She had promised to revisit the schools question by the first week of March.

The broad mask mandate was implemented during a COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant in December.

Masks are still required in some places, including public transit.