Israeli Defense Industries Anticipate Rise of Sales to Eastern Europe

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 6:18 am |

An Iron Dome anti-missile battery is stationed in the Yerushalayim area in 2021. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Russian invasion of Ukraine could increase Israeli weapons sale to eastern European countries, industry sources said on Sunday.

The sources expressed the hope that the Defense Ministry would not block such sales fearing Russian anger that could translate to restrictive measures on Israel’s operations in Syria and on the future of the Iran nuclear deal.

According to the sources, numerous arms deals were made since the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014, which were worth billions of dollars, and were more extensive than over previous years.

Fearing the Russian’s response, and the possible loss of advanced weapon systems to Russian hands, the Defense Ministry blocked arms sales to Ukraine.

Israel also requested that the United States refrain from positioning the Iron Dome missile defense system in Ukraine.

The Czech Republic purchased an Israeli air defense system for $630 million last year and in 2019 the Czechs bought a radar system for $125 million.

Hungary also bought the same radar in a deal estimated but not confirmed to be around $200 million.

Poland purchased Israeli made missiles in a $150 million deal as part of its efforts to bolster its military that included the purchase of U.S.-made patriot missiles.

The Polish military was also working to increase its intelligence gathering capabilities and Israeli defense industries are among those competing with international firms for the sale of UAVs.

Germany had also signed deals to purchase Israel-made radar systems for more than half a billion dollars to provide defense for their navy and ground forces, as part of their strategy to defend against any threat from Russia.

The European interest in Israeli weapons system sales stems from the continent’s pullback from the United States under former president Donald Trump.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is attempting to renew close ties with European allies and has already increased its deployment of troops in Europe.

It may in future push for Europe’s favoring the American weapons industries as well.